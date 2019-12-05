Banks County continues to prepare and be better equipped for each winter season, and this year is no different.
Banks County along with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, are encouraging Georgians to take time to get ready for possible inclement weather emergencies this winter.
“Winter Weather Preparedness Week is a great time for Banks County residents, businesses and schools to prepare for all potential winter hazards,” said Deidra Moore, Banks County EMA/E-911 director. “Since winter weather all over Georgia can be unpredictable, we’re hopeful that our residents will prepare now for potentially dangerous storms so if or when extreme weather hits, they won’t be caught off guard.”
Winter Weather Preparedness Week will encourage Banks County citizens’ awareness of winter weather hazards, a better understanding of winter weather terminology and preparation for severe winter weather. Each day concentrates on different aspects of severe winter weather and provides critical information for preparedness. The focus for each day is as follows:
• Monday, Dec. 2: Winter Weather in Georgia — learn about winter weather hazards
that can impact the state of Georgia
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Winter Weather Terminology — learn about winter weather alerts
(watches, warnings and advisories) and what they mean
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Winter Weather Preparedness Tips — learn how to best prepare
for winter weather events, and put together a ready kit while making a plan before
winter weather strikes
• Thursday, Dec. 5: Winter Weather Driving Tips/Safety — learn best practices for
driving (if necessary) in winter weather conditions and how to pack a mobile ready
kit
• Friday, Dec. 6: Winter Weather Outlook for 2019-20 season
Families can visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia to learn how to prepare for emergencies, create family communications plans and more. To learn about specific risks in your area, contact 706-677-3163.
