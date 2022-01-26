Banks County received good news this week that will boost its plans to update the county's sewerage system.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners was awarded a $25 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.
The loan will finance constructing a water reclamation facility and upgrading the county’s sewerage system. This project will extend the county’s sewer system to accommodate a rapidly growing industrial area for future economic growth and development, officials report.
The county will pay 1.82 percent interest on the 30-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate because a portion of the project is a conservation activity.
The CWSRF provides low-interest loans for wastewater and water pollution control infrastructure. These projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic development. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
GEFA offers a reduced interest rate for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects at water and wastewater treatment plants, landfills and municipal solid waste facilities; water conservation projects in the areas of water loss and end-use water efficiency; and nonpoint source pollution control projects.
The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA), headquartered in Atlanta, provides financing for a variety of energy, land, and water projects. Since 1985, GEFA has approved financial commitments totaling more than $5 billion to local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
