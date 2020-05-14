Summarize your background
My name is Charles Turk. I’m the widower of Kim Beck Turk. I have two daughters, Charlie Turk Chapman (Dustin) of Lula, and Faith Turk Carter (Dalton) of Maysville, and a grandson, Adam. I have an Associates Degree in Pre Veterinarian Science from ABAC, and a Bachelor of Science degree from UGA, a retired poultry farmer of 30 years, own rental property for over 30 years and raised cattle for over 45 years. I have served as a Banks County Commissioner for 11 years and am serving as Vice Chairman. I am a certified County Commissioner, active member at Homer United Methodist Church, member Homer Fire Department, Assistant Chief of Maysville Rescue Department, Charter member of Banks County Rotary Club, 1982 American Farmer recipient, lifetime member FFA Alumni, former Young Farmer member, Vice President Banks County Cattlemen Association, member of Georgia Club Calf Association, member of American International Charolais Association, member of American Maine-Anjou Association, member of North American Limousin Association, board member of Banks County Chamber of Commerce, former President Banks County Primary School PAT, former President Banks County Recreation Board, former President Banks County High School Athletic Booster Club, former Banks County Cattlemen Assoc. Board and former District 3 Capt. Banks County Fire Department.
Why are you the most qualified person for this position?
I have owned my own businesses since 1987. I have been full-time farming and have had rental property for over 30 years. This gives me experience in how to run a budget. I have had the honor to serve as a Banks Commissioner for three terms. I have helped with the construction of two new fire stations, the purchase of five new Medical units, and several new or good used fire trucks. I have helped with the narrow banding of 911 dispatching and an additional off sight dispatching. We have spent 19 million dollars on paving and working on dirt roads. I have helped with the extension of and new water lines. We have built a new recreation faculty for our young people. I have helped with renovation of our senior citizen center. We also built a new DFCS facility. Running a business for many years helps me to be able to understand revenue and budget expenses. I have helped with increasing services and having better facilities without a tax increase over the last 10 years. I feel like I am the best qualified because I have many years of experience.
What do you consider to be the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues?
Public Safety: I am currently overseeing the construction project of a new fire station on Damascus Road at property that has already been purchased. Purchasing good used apparatuses is my goal so that we can continue to have reliable equipment as well as renovate parking and additional EOC space at 911 center.
Roads: Continue to use SPLOST money for roads and bridges on resurfacing and paving roads, working on dirt roads, and purchasing equipment.
Recreation: Reconstruct a couple of the existing ball fields to make all purpose fields, outdoor basketball and pickleball courts. Construct a new all purpose building to be used for indoor archery competition, pickleball, and meetings.
Senior Center: Create new programs to incorporate recently purchased exercise equipment for an active lifestyle for our senior citizens of Banks County.
Water Department: The completion of the water line on Moccacin Gap Road, elevated water tower on Fort Lamar Road, and the new sewer line down Highway 59 to existing treatment facility. A new water source will be needed because of future residential and commercial usage. A new line to loop around so that we can get more water from Franklin County when our usage is more than our water plant is permitted to produce.
Bank County will be back for renewal of our 10 year LOST agreement with the cities, which is very critical for our yearly budget. Banks County will also be up for renewal of our SPLOST. This SPLOST will run out in 2022. It is used for important capital purchases such as fire department equipment, 911 equipment, Sheriff department needs, recreation equipment, and water department pipe/meters/equipment.
Controlled growth is important to keep us the rural county that we live in. We need to keep our commercial and industry on the I-85 corridor so we can keep the rest of the county rural and residential. We need good paying jobs for our youth when they graduate high school or come back from technical school or college.
I have had the honor to serve Banks County for the last three terms and would be honored to serve as Chairman of Banks County Commissioners.
