Summarize your background
My name is Will Ramsey and I was born and raised in Banks County. I’ve lived in the area all my life and attended Banks County High School, where I participated in school sports and many extracurricular clubs. I was a member of the 1995 Boys Elite 8 basketball team. I later attended Gainesville College and North Georgia Technical College where I graduated in 2001. I have spent over two decades working in all fields of local construction including commercial, residential and road. From 2005 to 2010, I was Banks County Recreation Departments Assistant Director. I went on to manage vegetation control crews for a local subcontractor of Georgia Power all over the state from 2010 to 2012. In 2013, I stepped off the road and managed a warehouse for that same company until 2015. Since then, I became a business owner. My company, QA Home Inspections, has expanded to also incorporate residential construction for Banks County and all surrounding areas. I am an active member at Temple Baptist Church, where I am a trustee and maintain the grounds. I am a member of many civic organizations, including the NRA and Banks County Republican Party. I have been serving on the Banks County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for the past four years. In 2018, I proudly built the home my family and I reside in, off Yonah Homer Road in Maysville.
Why are you the most qualified person for this position?
As a father and business owner in Banks County, I have kept a close eye on developments in our community. I have paid close attention to what committees appointed by our current Commissioners Board have asked the leaders of this county to do and how to do it. As a home, business and land owner in Banks County, I have strongly vested interests in how things develop in our community, especially since it is here that I plan to raise my family. My interests are our family’s health and safety, first and for most. I believe in preserving our Banks County way of life as the simple, rural and agriculture based life that we all appreciate. I believe in open, honest, and transparent communication between elected officials and the citizens of our county. The citizens need a voice, and I will represent each and every one. I am the best qualified candidate because I am a concerned citizen, not a politician. Both candidates for Chairman have the same experience... and that is none.
What do you consider to be the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues?
I feel strongly that our key issues are centered around two fundamentals: community growth and taxes. How we control our areas growth, by also maintaining our rural way of life, means not mirroring surrounding counties, but keeping an eye on how they are developing so that we can remain our own front runner, and not a follower. As a leader in this county, it would be my responsibility to guide the important overall decisions that affect Banks County as a whole. It is imperative that our citizens remember that how we vote and what we choose to allow to happen within our county lines, will affect our schools, our communities well-being, our safety, and most of all, our taxes. My plan is to be true to the local way of life that we have grown to know and love, and I believe it is important that Banks County continues to prosper while not becoming just another industrialized Atlanta suburb.
