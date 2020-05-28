Please summarize your background.
I was raised here in Homer and graduated from Banks County High School. I worked for Banks County in the Tax Appraiser’s office and Ambulance Service. I then went to the Georgia State Patrol, retiring in 2011. I then worked full time for the Maysville Police Department for the next 8 ½ years before changing to part time. I have a Bachelors’ Degree in Criminal Justice from Brenau University, and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University.
Why are you most qualified for this position?
I feel that my life’s experiences made me acutely aware of people’s needs and feelings, and this enables me to understand the awesome responsibility I will face in meeting the expectations of those I will serve.
What do you consider the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues?
I see so many issues that I feel need addressing BUT, as a servant of the people I must remain focused their needs and wants. Sure, I have many ideas for improving Banks County, and will be publishing many of them very soon, but I assure everyone that my goal is to serve the will of the people. And I will begin this by remaining fully prepared to handle any situations that arise, with reasonable and sensible solutions.
