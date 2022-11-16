The Banks County Board of Education voted 4-0 on Thursday to adopt a resolution for the charter application that will renew Banks County’s charter school status for the following school year.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins introduced Amanda Dale, the director of federal programs and assessment, to present the charter details to the board for further assessment before submitting the application later this year. The charter must be renewed every five years to comply with the Georgia Department of Education’s charter requirements.

