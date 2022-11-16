The Banks County Board of Education voted 4-0 on Thursday to adopt a resolution for the charter application that will renew Banks County’s charter school status for the following school year.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins introduced Amanda Dale, the director of federal programs and assessment, to present the charter details to the board for further assessment before submitting the application later this year. The charter must be renewed every five years to comply with the Georgia Department of Education’s charter requirements.
Dale discussed the successful implementation of the innovative features following their initial charter application in 2018, including flexible scheduling, a larger emphasis on agricultural learning, the credit recovery program, distance learning participation and the dual enrollment program.
The current charter application also emphasizes the need to fully implement programs such as the Freshman Transition Program.
“We have to start that up again,” Dr. Hopkins said. “I really think that’s where we make an impact on the graduation rate. We’ve got to work on keeping those freshman students engaged and moving forward.”
During her presentation to the board, Dale also expressed a larger emphasis on professional learning opportunities for educators.
“We as teachers are lifelong learners,” Dale said. “So we are always trying to make sure that we are providing our teachers the right tools in their toolbox to help them be successful. Our students are evolving, therefore our instructional practices have to evolve with them.”
Dale also discussed positive feedback from stakeholders with the board, including the success of the governance team and how it has heightened communication between community members, teachers and school leaders.
The board also plans to use any Quality Basic Education funding towards paraprofessionals, the agricultural program and one-to-one devices for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
After Dale’s presentation, the board unanimously approved the resolution that will be attached to the finalized application for charter renewal. Dale plans to submit the application before the Christmas break.
The board also approved meeting dates for the 2024 school year and the school calendars for the next two years. A professional learning day will be added for educators in the first semester of those calendars.
●The Banks County Board of Education will be honoring the late Mike Beasley, the former director of finance for the Banks County School System, with the Pioneer in Education Award on Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. in Cleveland.
●The Teacher of the Year Reception will be held at the Banks County Board of Education building on Nov. 14.
