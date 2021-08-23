A Banks County case was slated to be heard by the Georgia Supreme Court this week.
Stephen Alexander is appealing multiple convictions arising out of the rape and other sexual abuse of his adopted daughters, who were five and seven years old when the abuse began. Banks County Superior Court Judge Currie M. Mingledorff sentenced Alexander in 2016 to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 125 years. The Court of Appeals of Georgia upheld his convictions in 2020, and the Supreme Court granted Alexander’s petition for a writ of certiorari earlier this year.
Regarding the sole issue to be considered by before the Supreme Court of Georgia,
Alexander claims his defense counsel at trial was ineffective because his attorney failed to object when the trial court excluded his immediate family from the courtroom during the testimony of the minor victims and a child advocate. Alexander claims that the exclusion of his family members from the courtroom violated Georgia Code § 17-8-54, which permits the trial court to exclude certain individuals during the testimony of witnesses under 16 years old who are testifying about a sexual offense. He further claims that this action resulted in a “fundamentally unfair” trial, as articulated by the United States Supreme Court in its 2017 decision in Weaver. Massachusetts, and that he is entitled to a new trial as a result.
The state’s attorneys have responded that even if Alexander’s trial counsel performed deficiently by failing to object to the exclusion of Alexander’s family from the courtroom, Alexander has failed to show that his family’s exclusion rendered his trial fundamentally unfair.
The hearing was to be live-streamed on the website, www.gasupreme.us on Tuesday, Aug. 24, beginning at 10 a.m.
