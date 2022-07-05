A fireworks celebration was held in Banks County on Monday, July 4. The fireworks display was presented at the recreation department this year instead of at the high school. A large crowd gathered to enjoy the fireworks. The Homer Fire Department presents the annual fireworks display.
Banks County celebrates Independence Day with fireworks
Angie Gary
