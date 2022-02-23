A group of Banks County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored in the Senate Gallery by Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller and Sen. Bo Hatchett.
Deputies Dillon Crump, Kale Mathis and Jeffery Ledford were recognized for their "heroic actions" during a Feb. 8 incident.
The deputies were out patrolling when they recognized a suspicious vehicle at Banks Crossing.. Upon investigation, Deputy Dillon Crump, Deputy Kale Mathis and Deputy Jeffery Ledford encountered the suspect and a missing person. An ensuring struggle let to three injuries, including Deputy Crump, who continues to have a strong recovery.
“These young officers in Banks County embody the true definition of a hero," said Sen. Miller. "They have laid their lives on the line and demonstrated the standards of courage and valor we expect of our law enforcement community. I was privileged to have the opportunity to meet these young men and express first-hand how grateful I am for their service to this state, as well as to Banks County. Thanks to the bravery of these deputies, we can rest easy. knowing that one more human trafficker has been taken out of the street.”
Sen. Hatchett said, “Our men and women in law enforcement work around the clock to ensure our communities remain safe. Our Banks County Sheriff’s Department acted swiftly and courageously in a dangerous situation and deserve to be commended for their service. I was proud to stand with them in the Senate Chamber and personally thank them for keeping Banks County safe and remind them that we will always work to support law enforcement here in the Senate.”
Sheriff Carlton Speed said, “I was honored my deputies had the opportunity to be recognized by the Senate, and I want to thank Sen. Miller for taking the time to host them today."
