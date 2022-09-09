Banks County Elementary School recognized its Students of the Month with a pizza party, a special dessert and a certificate this week.
Students gathered in the media center during lunch to celebrate their award.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 6:37 pm
THIRD GRADE
Third grade students named were: Addison Boyer, Amelia Morgan, Ayden Meiburg, Brayen Callicutt, Emma Kate Sliauter, Emmalynn Edwards, Landon Campbell, Lane Pirkle, McKenzie Parker, Morgen Angel and Reid Brown.
FOURTH GRADE
Fourth grade students named were: Jeremiah Triplett, Cayden Wilson, Charlie Williams, Evie Purcell, Isaiah Curry, Jaxson Wagoner, Luz Rosillo, Noah Waldrep, Parker Bryantand Remington Garrison.
FIFTH GRADE
Fifth grade students named were: Janelly Garcia, Ally Moore, Bailey Worley, Charley Standridge, J.W. Mitchell, Marilu Molina-Veronico, Michael Sparks, Shantell Millsap and Tiffany Bailey.
