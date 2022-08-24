Each year the American Farm Bureau Foundation of Agriculture sponsors national grant opportunities used to increase Ag Literacy in classrooms. This competitive grant is sought after by state and county Farm Bureau offices across the country. This year, 'Banks County Farm Bureau was one of nine grants recipients sponsored for the Fall 2022 cycle. The Banks County Farm Bureau’s Women’s Committee will be working with Banks County Elementary fourth grade teachers Dr. Wendy Fuschetti and Mrs. McKenna Lord’s classes to make improvements and new additions to the BCES pollinator garden and outdoor classroom.
The students will add flowers and grasses that will attract pollinators to the area. The students will have an on-going opportunity to monitor, observe, and study pollinators native to the area. The students will have the experience of designing, creating, and constructing a space conducive to a healthy and numerous pollinator population.
