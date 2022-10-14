The Banks County Board of Commissioners recently held an Employee Recognition with employees being recognized for 30 or more years of service, as well as for 20 years, 15 years, 10 years and 5 years of service.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners recently held an Employee Recognition with employees being recognized for 30 or more years of service, as well as for 20 years, 15 years, 10 years and 5 years of service.
30-PLUS
Those honored for 30 or more years of service included: Nancy Sims, 32 years; Jenni Gailey, 34 years; Wayne Andrews, 56 years; Leslie George, 33 years; Angie Wilson, 34 years; and Erlene Stowe, 46 years.
20 YEARS
Those honored for 20 years of service were: Sonny Bellinger, Felix Findley and Jackie Whitmire.
15 YEARS
Those recognized for 15 years of service were: Randy Failyer, Ronald Munday and Geter Owens.
10 YEARS
Those recognized for 10 years were: Christ Dalrymple, Chad Nix, Karen Alexander and Johathan Gailey.
5 YEARS
Those recognized for five years were: Adam Martin, Mark Savage, Chad Mason, Dottie Morris, Judge Helen Hewell, Roger Southerland, Vicky Krieg, Joshua Zajdowicz, Chris Jacobs, Clay Beck, Heath Burrell, Candace Burton, John Creasy, Joshua Gary, Macy Glenn, Todd Mayfield, Stoney Norris, Alex Shirley, Tim Towe and Curtis Vickers.
