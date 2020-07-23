Zoie Boling who received the Albert Ward Agricultural Scholarship for 2020. This scholarship recognizes and assists an outstanding Banks County student who is pursuing a college degree in agriculture.
Zoie is the daughter of Annette and Tim Boling of Banks County. She will be pursuing an Agri-Business Degree from North Georgia Tech this fall. Zoie spent many of her school years participating successfully in livestock shows through 4-H and FFA. It was through these organizations and with the support of her family that her passion for agriculture grew. Zoie has said, “Agriculture is the root and lifeline of my family.”
“Students receiving this award are the future leaders of Georgia Agriculture, and the Banks County Farm Bureau is glad to help them prepare for their careers in agriculture by offering this scholarship in memory of past Banks County Farm Bureau President Albert Ward,” said President Jimmy Morrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.