The Banks County Farm Bureau has canceled the Annual Meeting set for Monday, Sept. 13.
"Every year, the Banks County Farm Bureau looks forward to connecting with members at the BCFB annual meeting," said Julie Jackson. "For the safety of members and the Banks County community, the BCFB Board has made the difficult decision to cancel the Annual Meeting, which was scheduled for Monday, September 13. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. The BCFB Board, Women's Committee and Young Farmer Committee are considering alternate opportunities to connect with Farm Bureau members and local farmers."
