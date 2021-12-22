The Banks County Farm Bureau (BCFB) was recognized as one of the top county Farm Bureau programs in the state during the organization’s 84th annual convention held on Jekyll Island Dec. 5-7.
The county chapter was named a finalist for the prestigious McKemie Award - the highest honor that a county Farm Bureau in the state can receive - in recognition of the activities it sponsored during the past year to promote agriculture.
BCFB was one of nine county Farm Bureaus to be recognized as a finalist in the medium membership category. Decatur County won the award.
Jimmy Morrison is the BCFB president.
Founded in 1937, the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization with 158 county chapters. As a membership-driven, nongovernmental organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia commodities. Its volunteer members actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness.
