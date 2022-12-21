RECEIVES STATE AWARD

Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, left, presents Banks County Farm Bureau Office Manager Julie Jackson and BCFB President Jimmy Morrison with a GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program Planter Award in the organization’s large membership division. The award was presented during the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention held on Jekyll Island.

The Banks County Farm Bureau (BCFB) was recognized for its outstanding member programs and agricultural advocacy activities at the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Convention held Dec. 4-6 on Jekyll Island.

Jimmy Morrison is the BCFB president. Julie Jackson is the BCFB office manager.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.