The Banks County Farm Bureau (BCFB) was recognized for its outstanding member programs and agricultural advocacy activities at the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Convention held Dec. 4-6 on Jekyll Island.
Jimmy Morrison is the BCFB president. Julie Jackson is the BCFB office manager.
BCFB received the GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program (REAP) Planter Award in the organization’s large membership division. GFB’s REAP award honors county Farm Bureaus for the organization/membership, advocacy, leadership development, education and outreach activities they did between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31.
The REAP Awards are divided into three tiers – Harvester (1st), Planter (2nd) and Cultivator (3rd) with five tier winners in each of GFB’s three membership categories – small, medium and large.
“Georgia Farm Bureau is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year," said said GFB President Tom McCall. “Our organization has thrived since 1937 because of our dedicated volunteer leaders and county staff who work to promote agriculture in their local communities by visiting schools to teach students how farmers grow our food and meeting with their elected officials. It’s a pleasure to recognize Banks County for the work they have done to promote agriculture in its community this past year.”
