The meeting will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, located at 2405 Hwy. 51, Lula, on September 13 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call the Farm Bureau office at 706-677-2215 or email Julie at jajackson@gfbco.org<mailto:jajackson@gfbco.org>.
Reservations will be accepted for members until Friday, September 3, 2021.
