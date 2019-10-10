The Banks County FFA land judging CDE took place on Tuesday, Sept., 17, in Braselton. Senior team members are: Laura Davis (who placed first in the area contest), Madison Dacus, Tanner Foster and Susannah Hewell. The junior team consisted of David Adams, Martin Suggs, Matthew Anderson and Greyson Segars. Competitors used their knowledge of slope, topsoil texture, drainage, and other contributing factors to judge the quality of the land. The senior team placed first, and the junior team placed second. Both teams will be advancing to the state competition in Fort Valley.
