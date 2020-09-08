It had been three years since the two teams faced each other but this past Friday night Banks County High School and Commerce High School fans packed the stands for the rivalry game. Emotions were high as fans and players anticipated the start of a season that has been questionable at times due to COVID-19.
Commerce took an early 7-0 lead , which they never gave up , with a 72 yard run on their first possession.
The Leopards had to punt on their next possession, which led to the Tigers scoring another touchdown, and with 7:27 left in the quarter, the Tigers led 13-0. The Tigers scored again on a long run which increased their lead 20-0.
The Leopards struck back with Bowen Roberts as he completed a long pass to Carter Stroud which put the Leopards on the scoreboard with 6 points.
Roberts capped off their next possession with a long drive ending in a 4 yard TD run with 4:14 left in the half, the score 20-12.
Commerce responded with another long drive resulting in another touchdown, and at the end of the first half, the score was Commerce 27, Banks 12.
Starting off the second half with a 60 yard drive, 40 yard TD by Commerce, put the Tigers ahead by 22 points. Commerce put 7 more on the board and finished the game with 41.
A late score by Leopards by Caine Griffith on a short yardage catch gave the Leopards their final touchdown.
The final score was 41-18
There were a lot of positive takeaways from the game, with several outstanding plays by the Banks County Leopards, such as Tanner Kaminski, Issiah Storm, Corey Vickery, Jonathon Moon, Roman Haynes, Wyatt Whitfield, Bowen Roberts, Bryson Cheek, Jace Bennett and Caleb Herrin.
Banks County capitalized on many Commerce’s turnovers which led to many possessions throughout the game.
The Leopards will travel to Carnesville to battle the Franklin County Lions Friday night, Sept. 11.
