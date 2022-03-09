With the new year in full swing, Banks County Fire & EMS is better equipped to keep county residents safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The $34,601 grant will be used to purchase extrication equipment and fulfill a critical need within the community.
“We want to extend our gratitude to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Commerce for providing us with this grant,” said Steve Nichols, Fire Chief, Banks County Fire & EMS. “These funds will allow us to provide even greater support for the people of Banks County.”
Diane Crow, owner of the Banks Crossing Firehouse Subs, praised the local community for their donations for the fire department.
"The people of Banks County did this," she said of the $36,000 in donations. "It's a huge testimony to the people who live here. The people around this area love you all (the fire department)."
The extrication equipment will allow first responders to remove trapped victims from motor vehicle accidents quickly and more efficiently.
For the past 16 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 127 grants to public safety organizations across the country. The 127 grants totaling nearly $3 million were given to organizations in need of critical lifesaving equipment and resources.
To donate and learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.
