Banks County Fire & EMS and Banks County E911 & EMA awards for the year were presented at the annual Christmas dinner.
The following awards were presented:
•Morgan Cox - 2022 Rising Star Award
•Candace Burton - 2022 Call Taker of the Year
•Haleigh Pruitt - 2022 Employee of the Year, EMA/E911
•Kevin Teal - 2022 FF/PMDC of the Year
•Wesley Martin - 2022 FF/EMT of the Year
•Jackson Aquila - 2022 Fire/EMS Employee of the Year
•Scott Nicholson - 2022 Firefighter Rookie of the Year
•Sarah Kollmann - 2022 Top Rung Recruit
