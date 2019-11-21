Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have determined a fire that occurred just after 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at a Banks County storage building was intentionally set. The fire was set to an outbuilding on the property located at 1471 Highway 198 in Baldwin.
“The 200 square-foot, 15-year-old building was completely destroyed. The power was cut off to the outbuilding at the time the fire started,” said safety fire commissioner John F. King. “Thankfully, the fire was contained to only the outbuilding and did not spread to the residence on the property.”
King is asking anyone with knowledge about this fire to call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1‐800‐282‐5804. Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
Banks County Fire and Emergency Services are assisting with this investigation.
