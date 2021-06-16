Molly Willard collected 55 boxes of cake mix, 36 boxes of frosting and 3 candles to donate to the Banks County Food Bank.
Molly did the food drive for her birthday so that kids and adults in need can celebrate their birthday with a cake.
Last year, Molly Willard collected over 50 bags of dog food for the Humane Society for her birthday. Molly has also collected over 200 items for a domestic violence center.
Molly attends Willard Academy Homeschool. She wants to help others and be a singer. She is the daughter of Pamela and Frank Willard and grandchild of Pam and Wayne Patrick Harold Willard. She has three brothers, Robert Earnest, Richard Earnest and Cody Willard.
