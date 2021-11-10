Banks County youth, Molly Willard, 10, did a community project in November a “Reverse Trick or Treat.” She made 120 goody bags and five Halloween buckets which she handed out at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Bountiful Hills Senior Living Community, the Commerce Post Office and area businesses, including Funopolis, Taco Bell, Dunkin' Donuts, Skate-A-Rama USA, Jaemor Farms and Walmart.
She also has a community service project planned for November. She is collecting macaroni and cheese for the Banks County Food Bank through Nov. 20. Macaroni and cheese is her favorite Thanksgiving side dish so she wants other people to have some too.
If anyone would like to make a donation of macaroni and cheese, call 678-602-8433.
