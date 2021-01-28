Banks County Girl Scout Troop 12624 recently visited the Courthouse Annex where they met with Board of Commission Chairman Charles Turk and Commissioner Danny Maxwell and got a lesson on local government from County Clerk Jenni Gailey.
The multi-age Girl Scout Troop, based out of Banks County, completed the new Democracy Badge by holding a mock election for the best Girl Scout cookie campaign, by exploring the state and federal legislative, executive, and judicial branches and by virtually touring the state and national capitol buildings.
"The girls enjoyed interviewing local, female attorney, Hayden McRee, who spoke about succeeding in a traditionally male-dominated profession," Allison Burroughs Hux stated.
Many of the Girl Scout brothers were actively participating as "Tagalongs" for this particular meeting.
A 'Tagalong' is not just a favorite cookie, but also a term reserved for siblings who just can't but be involved in troop activities," Hux said.
Junior Girl Scout RoseLynn H., age 9, stated, "My favorite part of our democracy badge was meeting Ms. Hayden- the GIRL lawyer."
Avery H., a Brownie, age 7, stated, "I liked voting for cookies and then the grownups [serving as the Electoral Collage] changed our choice!"
"Our mission is Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character and makes the world a better place."
She adds, "Look for the local, Banks County Girl Scout Troop 12624, at cookie booths this February to financially support the girls' travel, leadership and learning."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.