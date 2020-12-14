The Banks County School System moved to remote learning on Wednesday, Dec. 16, due to COVID-19. Superintendent Ann Hopkins reported that the number of cases among staff has made it difficult to provide personnel to cover the school.
"Our school system has begun to experience a higher COVID-19 spread rate, especially among our staff members, making it difficult to provide the personnel support necessary to continue face-to-face instruction through the remainder of our last week before the break," Hopkins said. "Therefore, the last day students will attend school will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020."
Hopkins said the plans are to "thoroughly clean, sanitize and disinfect all buildings and facilities to prepare for students and staff to return in January."
"Unfortunately, according to the Center for Disease Control, North Georgia is a developing COVID-19 hotspot," Hopkins said. "Please be aware that our return to school in the new year is not guaranteed. We will closely monitor the numbers and coordinate with all local, state and federal officials to determine the safety in returning to face-to-face instruction."
In an effort to be proactive in the event that the school system cannot immediately return to face-to-face instruction in January, school officials are sending home mobile devices with all students by Tuesday, December 15.
"This will ensure that we are prepared to pivot to remote learning should the need arise," Hopkins said. "Please know that we are delighted that we have been able to provide face-to-face instruction for almost all of our first semester. We will work to do so in the second semester as well, but we encourage families to develop a backup plan should we need to transition to remote learning."
Hopkins added, "We hope that you and your family are safe and continue to use precautions during the holiday season. Upon our return to school, we will strongly recommend all students and staff members wear masks especially when social distancing is not possible."
School nutrition services will still be provided for all students for the remainder of the week of December 16-18. Information regarding pick up times and locations will be posted on the school website and social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.