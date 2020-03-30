Banks County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the report from the Georgia Department of Public Health released at noon on Monday, March 30.
The latest report shows that 2,809 cases have been confirmed so far in Georgia, as of noon on March 30. On noon Sunday, March 29, 2,651 cases were reported.
There have been 87 deaths so far and 707 people hospitalized.
Counties surrounding Banks County also have reported cases, including Hall where 34 cases are reported, Jackson where two cases are reported and Franklin where three are reported.
