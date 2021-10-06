District 2 Public Health wants to make getting a flu vaccine easier for Banks County residents by providing fast and easy flu shots while they remain seated in their cars. Every year since 2007, the district has provided an opportunity to avoid the flu and drive thru for a flu vaccine.
Banks County Health Department will host its drive-thru flu clinic at the Banks County Health Department on October 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Individuals who would like to receive their flu shot at the drive-thru clinic must be 18 and older, must remain in their vehicles, and are asked to wear a mask.
This year, the quadrivalent vaccine (four-in-one) will serve as the regular flu vaccine, and will protect against four different strains of flu, both A and B strains of the influenza viruses. The high-dose vaccine, which is also a quadrivalent vaccine, will be available for persons 65 and older.
The flu vaccine is no-cost to anyone who has Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurances.
If an individual chooses to pay out of pocket, the cost is $30 for the regular flu vaccine and $66 for the high-dose.
"Getting vaccinated against the flu is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and others from illness," health officials report. "The fastest and easiest way to avoid the flu is to drive-thru your local health department and get your flu shot."
To learn more about how to protect yourself against the flu visit the CDC website at
For additional details about the drive-thru flu shot clinic, contact the Banks County Health Department at 706-677-2296.
