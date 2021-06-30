Due to COVID-19 many health departments had limited services, but now the offices are reopening for all services.
The Banks County Health Department is open and available to provide important health screens for women and children, dental care, and screening and treatment of sexually transmitted infections and other infectious diseases.
"With school being just around the corner, we wanted to remind the Banks community that we are open and available to provide health services," staff members state.
Additionally, an environmental health services team is available to provide health inspections, land use review, rabies control and animal bite investigation.
To schedule an appointment for a health screen or any other health services, contact Banks County Health Department at 706-677-2296. COVID-19 vaccines are still available upon request.
Banks County Health Department hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
