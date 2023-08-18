Banks County High School has been named a 2022-2023 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8, and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 3,583 Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

