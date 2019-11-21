The Banks County Historical Society will sponsor a Banks County Veterans' Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Historic Courthouse and Museum. “We thank all Banks County Veterans for their service,” stated Tabor McCoy.
