The Banks County Historical Society announces two events coming up soon.
The Historical Society and the Banks County Board of Commissioners have been working closely together on the refurbishment of the Historic Courthouse. Many items have been addressed to bring the Courthouse back up to good repair, including painting of the entire inside and outside of the building.
The public is invited to a reception showcasing this refurbishment and the resultant Historic Courthouse. This reception will take place on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Music by Phillip Brooks and light refreshments will be available on the courthouse lawn.
The museum, housed in the Historic Courthouse, will be open so that the public can visit and see the improvements which have been made to the building.
“Please drop by and take this opportunity to appreciate our wonderful Historic Courthouse, and also take the opportunity to see the museum which is operated by volunteers of the Historical Society,” leaders state.
On Monday, Nov. 4, the Historical Society will present Bob Young, an Emmy-nominated broadcast journalist and author. Young will present a program at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Historic Courthouse. He will be highlighting his series of books, one of which, The Treasure Train, was featured on the History Channel series, The Curse of the Civil War Gold. Young has been given the Jefferson Davis Award by the United Daughters of the Confederacy for his work on Southern History. In his books, he highlights the turbulent history during the aftermath of the Civil War. His second book in the series, Graball Road, follows the tragic events involving the Chennault family of Washington, Ga.; his latest and third book of the series is entitled Nish. Nish was the nickname of one of the Chennault family sons, A. D. Chennault, who wound up in Banks County and married Sara Clifford “Cliff” Wynne. Cliff belonged to an early and prominent Banks County family. Young worked closely with descendants of the Wynne family in producing this biographical account of the very interesting and unique A. D. Chennault.
Young’s presentation will be based on his books, and he will have copies of his books available for purchase. He will also autograph copies of his books previously purchased and brought to the program. He will be available for answering questions after the program. Seating in the Courtroom is limited, and no advanced reservations will be accepted.
All Banks County Historical Society programs are free to the public; donations are always welcome. For additional information on either of these upcoming events, call the society at 678-971-9390 or call Mellisa Dalton at 706-677-3693.
