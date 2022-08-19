Banks County leaders recognized its award-winning agriculture programs at the board of education meeting Monday evening.

“We are excited to bring back our student recognitions at our monthly meetings," said superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins. "Our students continuously work hard at everything they do, in and out of the classroom. Recognizing our agriculture program is a great way to start the school year."

