Banks County leaders recognized its award-winning agriculture programs at the board of education meeting Monday evening.
“We are excited to bring back our student recognitions at our monthly meetings," said superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins. "Our students continuously work hard at everything they do, in and out of the classroom. Recognizing our agriculture program is a great way to start the school year."
Agriculture teachers and students were recognized at the BOE meeting Monday evening. Those from each school were:
•Banks County Primary School: Ellie Ledford, Stella Dickson, Conor Roberts, and Addie Spurlock. Instructor: Candice Looney.
•Banks County Elementary School: Ally Moore, Ella Simpson, Micah Tate Milford and Lakely Tinch. Also, Julie Jackson: Banks County Farm Bureau representative; and instructors: Wendy Fuschetti and Melissa Hicks.
•Banks County Middle School: Luke Wheatley, Logan Ferguson, Levi Ventrice, Catie Cochran, and Aubrey McClure, Teacher: Kellie Daniel.
•Banks County High School: Harly Ledford, Martin Suggs Teachers: Kipp Jackson and Chris Crump.
BCPS
Agriculture teacher Candice Looney leads the newly-formed program at Banks County Primary School. She is not only excited, but she is also eager about the opportunity to teach her students about the importance of agriculture.
“It is something I am passionate about, and I’m eager to share and pass on that love of agriculture to the students of BCPS," she said. "In just over a week, we have begun learning so much, and I am proud of the positive behavior shown and the knowledge these students have already gained in my classroom. I’m looking forward to a fantastic first year."
BCES
Melissa Hicks serves as the instructor at Banks County Elementary. Moore has worked extensively with teacher Wendy Fuschetti to enhance the program.
Fuschetti has been instrumental in the school earning grants that include grants from UGA, Kids Foundation, and the White Reinhardt Foundation. Accumulated, these grants are over $6,000.
Fuschetti’s classes have already impacted their school with crops grown from their vegetable garden.
‘We had enough one season to share school-wide," she said. "It was exciting to see the students being able to raise and share fresh vegetables with their classmates."
Julie Jackson from the Banks County Farm Bureau has played an essential role in helping the school with the program.
Hicks and Fuschetti not only have plans for the funds, their innovation includes an area for a Farm to Table station, butterfly garden, raised beds, and a picnic area.
“Our kids love to adventure into the areas that we have now, but eventually, we will create an atmosphere that enhances learning and the importance of agriculture in our community," Fuschetti added.
Hicks said, “We are learning about the importance of agriculture and where our food actually comes from. We will start work in our garden beds soon to prepare for some fall crops."
BCMS
Kellie Daniel serves as the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Banks County Middle School.
“Our program has produced strong leadership for FFA, and it is rewarding to see how many of our leaders become state winners at the district and state levels," she said. "Our classroom is designed to give students a foundation for their future in agriculture."
BCHS
Kipp Jackson and Chris Crump lead Banks County High School’s agriculture and FFA programs, and to state that the FFA team has won awards is an understatement. Last year, the high school program won National Runner-Up with the Environmental Natural Resource Team. They produced seven winning teams, three state runner-ups, 10 high state individuals, 24 top five, 11 area winning teams, and 24 area high teams in career development. They also won Forestry Area of Excellence and Ag Mechanics Area of Excellence for Area ll.
The agriculture program, in combination with the FFA team, coordinates several events throughout the year, such as the Chicken Que and Jackson EMC annual banquet meal.
“We have eager kids all the time; they get in there and spend countless hours studying, researching, and developing their skills," Jackson said. "It takes endless time and effort, and I could not ask for more than what they already give. They are the reason why we are so successful; they produce their championships."
The program is also implementing the Young Farmer program this year and looks forward to its potential in the schools and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.