Banks County resident Jonathan Walls, 24, was charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC).
The GBI was assisted with a search warrant at Walls’ residence and the arrest of Walls by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
The search warrant and arrest warrant were related to an investigation being conducted by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit that began as a result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding Walls’ online activity.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
