A Banks County man was injured in a shooting on July 4.
The Banks County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute at 11:22 p.m. on Leachman Road in Commerce. Officers found a man who had received two gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The incident is under investigation and further details will be released on Monday by the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
