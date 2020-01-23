Banks County Primary School will host its “Performance Events” at 6:30 p.m. each night.
The schedule will include:
•Thursday, Feb. 13, Bruce Bernstern, music is magic
•Thursday, March 12, Full Radius Dance at the Leopards Den behind Banks County Elementary School
•Thursday, April 2, Lee Bryan “That Puppet Guy”
•Thursday, May 14, Michael Vine, Aesops Fables
The event is sponsored by Georgia Council for the Arts, Vibrant Communities Grant and the Banks County Public Library.
