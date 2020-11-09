The OneGeorgia Authority (OGA) recently awarded Banks County a $382,869 Equity grant to construct road infrastructure to accommodate new industrial development at the Martin Bridge Exit off Interstate 85.
The OneGeorgia Equity Fund provides financial assistance to eligible communities to help build capacity and the necessary infrastructure for economic development. The program is designed to serve as a flexible community and economic development tool, providing grants and loans for projects in rural Georgia. OGA programs are administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
“For years, the county commissioners and the development authority have been discussing plans for the Martin Bridge Road exit,“ DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn said. “We are excited about the momentum as plans begin to unfold.”
The Development Authority of Banks County previously received grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to conduct an Economic Development Blueprint for Banks County. This blueprint emphasized the Martin Bridge Exit off I-85 as a major economic activity center for the area.
The initial project will generate $20 million in private investment and help new jobs. The grant will also enable access to 200 acres for future development.
