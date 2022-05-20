Banks County recently received a $43,953 check representing its share of a $6 million special cash distribution from the ACCG-Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund.
ACCG is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs.
Organizations participating in the workers’ compensation insurance program since 2015 are eligible for the special cash distribution.
“We are pleased to provide another special cash distribution to the membership,” said GSIWCF board of trustees chairman and McDuffie County Commissioner Frederick Favors. “This is one of the many benefits of participating in county-owned insurance programs administered by ACCG.”
The ACCG-GSIWCF has returned a dividend 38 times over the life of the program, typically in the form of a premium credit. A $4 million dividend was distributed statewide as a premium credit in January 2022, which reduced members’ annual premium costs. This special cash distribution is in addition to the premium credit and safety grant funds, which have been made available to the members since 2019.
ACCG provides workers’ compensation insurance to more Georgia county governments than all other insurers combined and manages assets of over $280 million. Since 1985, the program has returned more than $109 million to the participating members.
