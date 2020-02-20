The Rotary Club of Banks County announced the creation of a brand new $1,000 scholarship for college bound high school seniors. The award will be based on demonstrated academic achievement, financial need and an express interest in pursuing a religious or ministerial education or related field such as counseling, social work, youth ministry, charity work, special education, etc. The scholarship has been inspired by and is named after the late Reverend James McLendon, more informally known to his Rotary friends and the Banks County community as “Brother Jim.”
“We were inspired by an anonymous donor that came forth and offered to donate funds to create a scholarship in Brother Jim’s honor,” said Mark Valentine, Banks County Rotary Club president. “Our club absolutely loved the idea and decided to match the funds to bring the total to $1,000,” said Valentine.
Students eligible for assistance must be graduating high school seniors who reside in Banks County and intend to continue their education at a four-year college or university. Consideration will be given to academic achievement, financial need and the student’s community service record. Students must maintain a minimum 2.5 grade point average throughout his or her final two years in high school.
Applications for Rotary’s Brother Jim McLendon Scholarship can be obtained in the Banks County High School Counselor’s office. Completed applications should be turned in to the same High School Counselor’s office, April Loggins, by the application deadline of Wednesday, March 4.
The scholarship award will be announced on Thursday, May 14, at the Banks County High School Senior Celebrations Program.
McLendon was a charter member of the Banks County Rotary Club, which was chartered on Nov. 12, 2009. He passed away at the age of 86 in March of 2019, but not before touching the lives of all those that came to know him, in a very special way. In addition to serving as pastor of the Homer United Methodist Church for 21 years, he served in the South Georgia United Methodist Conference for 40 years in numerous locations. He made quite a mark in Banks County and in Rotary. He was well known to remind and inspire the membership to live up to the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”
For more information about the club visit the Banks County Rotary Club page on Facebook at fb.me/BanksRotary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.