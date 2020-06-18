The Rotary Club of Banks County was recognized during a virtual District #6910 Rotary Conference, which took place June 11-13, by receiving the District Governor’s Gold Level Citation for excellence for the 2019-2020 Rotary Year. This was the first time that the Banks County Rotary earned the coveted distinction.
The Governor’s Citation recognizes Rotary clubs for various achievements that promote membership growth, emphasis on the Rotary Foundation and Polio initiatives, community service, public image and youth services.
The Citation, issued on a scale of Bronze, Silver and Gold, aims to help Rotary clubs focus their efforts and achieve more in their service. The purpose of the citation is to honor the efforts of clubs who have worked toward their Rotary goals. This year 41 percent of the clubs in the District received some level of citation. The district geographically covers most of north Georgia from Ringold, in the northwest to Martinez-Evans, in the southeast and includes 71 clubs and over 3,200 members.
“This is a great honor and a testament to all the members of our club,” said Rotary President Mark Valentine. “Everyone played an important role and especially our board members really rose to the occasion this year. As a collective group or family, we are all very proud of this accomplishment which is ultimately symbolic of making a difference in our community and in the world."
Banks County received additional honors during the three-day conference, including a patch recognizing all clubs that achieved a minimum of $100 per capita in giving/fundraising to the Rotary Foundation.
The club also received a Public Image Award and a Membership Innovation Award. Valentine was one of four club presidents to receive the R.L. Panyik Leadership Award.
The District Conference usually occurs in April, and this year it was scheduled to take place in Ashville, N.C., but was ultimately cancelled in its original format due to the COVID-19 crisis. But as the ’19-’20 Rotary year comes to a close later this month, the virtual conference was organized to recognize all the hard work of the many Rotary Clubs across the district.
The Banks County Rotary Club was originally chartered in November, 2009, and currently includes 28 total members. The primary club project and initiative is the Food-2-Kids Program in the Banks County Schools. For more information about the club visit the Banks County Rotary Club page on Facebook: fb.me/BanksRotary.
Banks County Rotary is part of a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions, all working toward fulfilling their motto “Service Above Self.” Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to eradicating polio across the world.
For more information, visit Rotary.org.
