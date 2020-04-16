Until the end of May, the Rotary Club of Banks County will be collecting donations of jars of peanut butter for the ‘Food-2-Kids’ program and the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
Four local drop off locations have been set up with specially marked bins. Each drop-off location is safe in that it provides clean ‘contact-less’ environments in which to make donations, leaders state.
The locations include:
•Banks County Chamber of Commerce, 106 Commerce Commons, Commerce.
•Comfort Inn & Suites, 30539 U.S. Hwy. 441, Commerce.
•Jaemor Farms, Banks Crossing, 40081 U.S. Hwy. 441, Commerce.
•Tanger Outlets Shopper Services, 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Ste 201, Commerce.
In an effort to help meet current demand, the Banks County Rotary Club has announced this week that their board of directors approved an additional $1,000 donation to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. This donation will be separate from and in addition to their $27,500 annual commitment to the Food-2-Kids program.
According to Banks County Rotary President Mark Valentine, “There are limitations as to what we can all do right now, and for a group like ours that is in the business of serving our community this can be a bit frustrating. But we are determined to help in any way we can, and we know that the Food Bank is facing a spike in demand with many of our citizens suddenly out of work.”
The Rotary Club works very closely with both the Banks County School System and the Food Banks to implement the Food-2-Kids program, which is the club’s signature project. All donations of jars of peanut butter during this campaign will be delivered to the Food Bank. As a result the Banks County Food-2-Kids program will receive credits to help pay for the year-round program.
Each of the collection locations are primarily accessible during daytime business hours. Any type, size or brand of peanut butter will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.