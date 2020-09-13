The Rotary Club of Banks County will join in on statewide Georgia Rotarian gatherings at Rotary Peace Poles across the state on September 21 to recognize the International Day of Peace.
Since Banks County does not have a Peace Pole on display, one will be installed and dedicated at a short ceremony at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 21. The entire Banks County community is invited to attend in person or on Facebook Live.
The outdoor event, which will take place in Downtown Homer in the Banks County Veteran’s Memorial Park, is designed to inspire positive change that occurs when people unite in good faith to serve humanity.
The new Banks County Peace Pole will be simply made from an 8-foot tall, 4X4 post and will be prominently placed in the park. With the help of the art classes in the Banks County Elementary School, the Peace Pole will include original paintings, graphics and adornments contributed by the participating students based on the notion of what peace means to them.
A Peace Pole is an internationally recognized symbol representing the hopes and dreams of the entire human family, standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth. Each Peace Pole bears the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in different languages on each of its four sides.
The four languages on the Banks County Peace Pole include English, Spanish, Hebrew and Korean. There are tens of thousands of Peace Poles in nearly every country in the world dedicated as monuments to peace.
“The short 20-minute ceremony will include special recognition for the art students at the Banks County Elementary School, original poetry readings by five students from the Banks County Middle School, and there will be a couple of guest speakers on hand to share thoughts and visions of a peaceful world starting right here in Banks County,” said Vicki Boling, Banks County Rotary president. “We planned the event at 4 p.m. to make it convenient for parents and students to participate right after the end of the school day,” Boling added.
Rotarians are people of action and will come together to promote peace and unity using the Peace Pole and the Four Way Test of things Rotarians think, say or do: 1. Is it the truth; 2. Is it fair to all concerned; 3. Will it build good will and better friendships; and 4. will it be beneficial to all concerned?
For information regarding the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/378047756524727
The Rotary Club of Banks County meets every Wednesday at noon, in the Clubhouse at Chimney Oaks Golf Club.
