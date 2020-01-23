The Banks County School System recently held the 2020 System Spelling Bee. Congratulations to Banks County Middle School seventh grade student, Aimee Hollingsworth, for winning the spelling Bee.
The winning words for the Spelling Bee were composure and claustrophobic.
The runner-up was Tatiana Bailey, a seventh grader at BCMS. The spelling bee, part of the Scripts National Spelling Bee process, was held at Banks County Elementary School and consisted of multiple rounds of spelling words, coupled with a round of vocabulary words.
BCMS will retain the “Kathy Cash” Spelling Bee trophy, which is named in honor of long time educator Kathy Cash.
Hollingsworth will advance to the District Three Spelling Bee, which will be held at Parkview High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8 a.m.
“Congratulations to all participants,” leaders state.
