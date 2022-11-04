Banks County Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week with many activities. Each school year across the nation, schools participate in Red Ribbon Week during the week of October 23-October 31st.

The National Family Partnership was established in 1980 by a handful of concerned and determined parents convinced they should begin to play a leadership role in drug prevention. In 1985, in response to the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, parents and youth in communities across the country began wearing red ribbons to honor his memory and serve as a symbol to raise awareness. In 1988, the nation held the first National Red Ribbon Celebration. Today, the campaign serves many roles in the community and schools to encourage drug-free activities.

