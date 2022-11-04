Banks County Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week with many activities. Each school year across the nation, schools participate in Red Ribbon Week during the week of October 23-October 31st.
The National Family Partnership was established in 1980 by a handful of concerned and determined parents convinced they should begin to play a leadership role in drug prevention. In 1985, in response to the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, parents and youth in communities across the country began wearing red ribbons to honor his memory and serve as a symbol to raise awareness. In 1988, the nation held the first National Red Ribbon Celebration. Today, the campaign serves many roles in the community and schools to encourage drug-free activities.
Banks County Primary and Elementary School held a Pajama Day, Team Day, Super Hero Day, Hawaiian Day and finished the week with a Book Character Day.
Mike Boyle, principal at Banks County Primary School, commented that it was a “very successful week."
‘We had many different activities and games and ended the week with a culmination book character parade," he said. "The students and faculty dressed up with some fantastic characters, and it was great seeing our school smile, laugh, and be part of a great cause."
BCES principal Dr. Dana Simmons stated, "Our Red Ribbon Week activities help our school to have a sense of community by banning together for a common purpose to take a stand against drugs. Seeing the kids dressed up smiling for a great reason makes me happy.”
Banks County Middle School held Camo Day, Pajama Day, Walt Disney Day, Cowboy Day, and Team Day. Each day had a slogan that matched the theme of anti-drugs.
“It was a great week for students and faculty,” stated principal Lisa Saxon. “Our students had fun with Walt Disney Day, and our teachers came up with creative outfits. I think our students learned that together we can accomplish anything, including Red Ribbon Week."
