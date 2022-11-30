Banks County Schools collected over 2,500 jars of peanut butter during October for the Food2Kids program.
The Food2Kids program helps feed local Banks County families.
Rick Billingslea, president of the Banks County Rotary Club, stated, "We chose Food2Kids as our signature philanthropic project because of its impact and flexibility. It allows us to join with other organizations like the school system, the Northeast Georgia Food Bank, churches, businesses and individuals to impact positive support in our community dramatically. It also allows for the flexibility to work with the schools during the pandemic shutdown to provide lunches to the children of Banks County. The tremendous outpouring of support during this food drive shows the program's impact".
Banks County Schools held a competition between schools and awarded Banks County Elementary School as the winner with 1,295 jars of peanut butter collected. The school was presented with the 1st Annual Peanut Butter Wars Trophy by the Rotary Club.
Individual winners were: Banks County High School, Jon Lundy; Banks County Middle School, Todd Samples; Banks County Primary School, Annie Reece; and Banks County Elementary School, Abbey Elrod.
Each winning class earned a pizza party and the winning teacher received $100.
Banks County School's social worker, Holly Koochel, led the campaign.
'It was great to see how much our students participated in this," she said. "Through their hard work and dedication, they have fed a lot of families this winter season."
Banks County Rotary is part of a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.3 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions, all working toward fulfilling their motto, "Service Above Self." Their work improves lives at local and international levels, from helping families in need in their communities to eradicating polio worldwide.
