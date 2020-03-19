Banks County Schools will hold Special Olympics on April 3 at the high school. If you would like to help or make a donation, contact Shelby Simpson at the high school.
The community was saddened to hear of the passing of Roy Lewis Adamson. He was a lifelong member of our community and owner of the first hardware store in our county. I remember when his mama and daddy ran the store in the 1960s. He was a devoted son to his parent taking care of his mama until she passed. Lots of fond memories of Roy and his family. He always loved election years and how he would try to convince you to vote his way. He was a U.S. Army veteran, member of First Baptist Church, Jonesboro and a mason in Dahlonega. He leaves his son, Vester Lonzo Adamson, and a granddaughter, Nola Jing Avonlea Richards. Remember his family and friends when you pray.
The community was saddened to hear of the passing of Elwin Sheridan. He was raised in Banks County and was a member of the Banks County Class of 1975. He leaves his wife, Gail Rider Sheridan of Gainesville; daughter, Stacy Deann Cantrell (James) of Pendergrass; granddaughter, Callie Emma Cantrell of Pendergrass; brother, Michael Sheridan (Mary) of Alto; sisters, Mavis Nichols (Gene) of Lula, Loretta Cragg (Paul) of Lula, Janie Wilkes of Lula and a number of other relatives and friends. Please keep his family in your prayers
Happy birthday to: Michael McDuffie, Matthew Turpin, Kandy Parks, Casey Turner, Lonnie Parson, Destiny Parson, John Harris, Sidonna Odum, Michael Hopper, Jeremy Pace, Darlene Holly, Donna Marcus, Vickie Allen and Marissa Reems.
Happy anniversary to Tim and Kathy McCoy.
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Terry Powell, Carl Clough, Dexter Parson, Tiarra Ervin Barker, Sammy Reece, Tatum Bolton, Sandra and Horace Whitfield, Stan Westmorland, Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas “2”years old, , Wanda Parks, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
