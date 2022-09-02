Banks County Schools have unveiled a new district website and new school websites.
“I hope our website is a useful and informative resource and is the hub of district information relevant to all community stakeholders,” said Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins.
Each school website has also been designed to be user-friendly and showcase each school.
“We have designed a district website that provides current and relative information to our community, parents, and students, as well as showcase our school system,” said Public Relations Director Angie Bowen.
In addition, the websites offer an app for parents to download called School News app by Edlio, an activity feed for consuming alerts, news, and events for participating schools and the Banks County School district. It’s a simple way to view the school’s news feeds and calendars and receive push notifications directly from us.
It’s free to download to both iOS or Android phones and quick to set up:
•Go to the App Store or Google Play and search for “School News by Edlio” to install.
•Open the app, search for Banks County District, and tap “Add .” Add them to the app if you have students in other schools. Be sure to include all the schools that you would like to receive information from.
•Enable push notifications by going to the Alerts tab and tapping “Enable Notifications.”
This is an activity feed for consuming alerts, news, and events for participating schools and the Banks County School district. It’s a simple way to view Banks County school’s news feeds and calendars and receive push notifications directly from Banks County Schools.
"All the news and events posted on the website are easy to access," Bowen states.
