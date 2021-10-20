Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed addressed Lula leaders and citizens Monday night concerning the crime rate in the town.
“Lula is a very safe town," Sheriff Speed said. "It has a low crime rate."
He said the Banks County Sheriff’s Office answered approximately 65 calls between May and October. Speed noted that most of these calls were to serve civil papers and VIN identifications. He said officials also responded to calls concerning suspicious persons, medical issues, an assault call, removal of a resident, entering an auto, ATVs in the roadway and a drug related incident.
Speed’s assessment of the crime rate on the Banks County side of Lula was echoed by Captain Jason Smith of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Smith noted that there were nine domestic incidents so far this year, down from 16 last year, and they have answered 10 drug-related calls so far this year, and they answered 11 during 2020.
During the meeting, Mayor Jim Grier, addressed some residents who want a full-time police department in Lula. He spoke on behalf of the council and asked: ‘Why do we need a solution without a problem?”
Grier cited potential staffing issue and the costs to the city. He projected a $1.5 million start-up cost with an annual budget of $1 million each year.
“Two and a half million dollars is insurmountable and unreasonable,” said Grier as he spoke. The council agreed that they were not in favor of creating a duplication of services.
City Manager Dennis Bergin also noted that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office has a satellite office in the city.
“We need to nurture that relationship," Bergin said. "We have resources."
In other business, the council:
•heard a financial report from Bergin who noted the SPLOST and LOST projections were more than projected. So, he said the city finances are in very good shape.
•approved a 2009 loan modification that releases $99,436 to the city.
•approved a bid by CKR in Duluth to roof city hall at a cost of $10,500.
•reappointed Rick Lewallen to the planning commission for a four-year term.
•discussed the Veteran’s Day ceremony that will take place on November 11 at 10 a.m. in Veteran’s Park.
•discussed the Christmas Parade and Festival set for Saturday, December 4.
•were reminded of the Lula Ladies gathering that will take place on Wednesday, October 27, at noon and 6:30 p.m.
•discussed concerns from Denise Shockley concerning the bus stop at Waterford Glen.
•discussed the traffic issues on Railroad Avenue.
