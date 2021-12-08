Major Matt Allen of the Banks County Sheriff’s Department has returned from Israel after an intensive two weeks of public safety leadership training with the country’s top police executives. He trained fellow Georgia law enforcement leaders.
Allen was part of a 16-member delegation of senior law enforcement officials from Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Colorado who participated in the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange’s (GILEE) 28th annual peer-to-peer executive training program in partnership with the Israel Police.
“What a fantastic experience and opportunity,” Major Allen said. “I was selected as a member of this delegation in 2019. Similar to the plans of many other people, COVID prevented it from occurring until now. This time with another police force thousands of miles away made me realize that the daily demands of law enforcement are very similar no matter where you are in the world.”
Major Allen said that Israel does have many unique challenges as a democracy surrounded by countries that are not.
“The police are a well- trained national force that must focus on traditional police challenges and the unfortunate realities of terrorism,” he said. “The many national police force, border patrol, and prison service members I had the opportunity to meet represented their nation with patriotism, professionalism, and pride. A strong connection between Israel and America was evident everywhere I traveled throughout the country. The opportunity to learn from the Israel Police and see the many Holy sites from the Bible was an experience of a lifetime that I will never forget."
While there, the law enforcement officers were shown best practices and the latest technologies in policing and public safety. The delegation was led by GILEE Founding Director Robbie Friedmann and GILEE Associate Director Brent Cummings.
Continuity of service joined community policing was a focus this year. Acknowledging the more than 700,000 American police who have served on the front lines during an unprecedented pandemic and period of social unrest, GILEE’s delegates learned more about strategies to successfully lead ongoing, nonstop law enforcement services while building stronger, safer and better community relations through community policing.
“Community policing recognizes the need for greater accountability, a greater public share in decision-making and a greater concern for civil rights and liberties,” according to Professor Emeritus and GILEE founding director Robbie Friedmann.
“GILEE facilitates peer-to-peer professional development programs that build better networks among law enforcement professionals, allowing for stronger public safety and improved community policing across Georgia, the U.S. and internationally,” Cummings said. “Law enforcement executives learn from experiencing first-hand how others police in a variety of cultures, which fosters growth and enlightenment on new ways to approach challenges at home, enhancing the communities we all live in.”
More than 1,100 public safety officials—most from Georgia—have participated in the program in Israel. More than 40,000 have attended additional GILEE trainings, briefings, seminars and workshops in Georgia and around the world.
GILEE is a research center within Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies that enhances public safety by nurturing partnerships within and across public law enforcement agencies and the private sector. Learn more at gilee.gsu.edu.
