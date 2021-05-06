The Banks County Board of Commissioners is taking applications for several board appointments, including the following:
•Department of Family and Children Services, five-year term.
•Library Board, three-year term.
•Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, one-year term.
•Zonings Appeal Board, two four-year terms.
•Department of Behavioral Health and Disabilities Board, two-year term.
To request an application, call 706-677-6800 or go to www.co.banks.ga.us/volunteer.html.
The deadline to apply is noon on Friday, June 4.
